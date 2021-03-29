Kaden Prather, Devell Washington Learning Under Experienced WR Group

West Virginia's wide receiving corps is one of the most experienced position groups on the entire roster. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale, Sam James, Winston Wright Jr., and Randy Fields Jr. all have at least three years of experience under their belt or are entering their third year in the program. Those guys will receive a good bulk of the first-team reps once fall camp opens in August but there are a couple of young guys that you'll want to keep your eye on, in addition to sophomore Sam Brown who showed flashes of what he could do at the end of the last season.

Redshirt freshman Devell Washington gives West Virginia a ton of size and physicality. Standing in at 6'4", 215 lbs, Washington can develop into a guy that can be either a red zone target or your 50/50 guy. Most guys his size don't get a whole lot of love for what they can do in the intermediate and underneath passing game, but he can be a threat at all three levels. He does a great job fighting for positioning and is a fairly sharp route runner. By the end of his career, he will probably remind you a little of former Mountaineer George Campbell, except with more opportunities to shine. He's not going to need to have six or so catches a game to make an impact. However, Washington will eventually become someone head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker will count on every week.

True freshman Kaden Prather is one of the most prized recruits to land in Morgantown since Neal Brown took over the WVU program. He chose West Virginia over the likes of Penn State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Maryland, and several others.

His size is certainly the thing that jumps right off the screen when you watch his film. Although 6'3", 210-pounds doesn't seem extremely overwhelming, Prather just towers over every defender that lines up across from him. His big frame will be a huge asset to the Mountaineers' passing game for years to come. It might be tough for Prather to fight his way into a starting role as a true freshman, but he is certainly capable of earning a ton of playing time. Prather has star potential and should become a go-to guy by his third year in the program, maybe sooner if he develops quickly.

Monday morning, Coach Parker gave a short update on how each of the two youngsters has performed in the first few days of spring practice.

RE Kaden Prather

"He's really starting to learn how to practice and be a college guy. The guys have really embraced him and really like him. He works and he's made some plays early in the spring which always helps. Of course, it's always going to be the learning curve of an offense that's much different than what he's used to and the pace of practice and all those things but he's taking on to the learning very well."

RE: Devell Washington

"First real spring for Devell Washington and he's really embracing learning. He's a really good, strong kid that's worked really hard in the weight room - his body looks so much better."

As for the entire receiving corps, Parker likes what he has seen thus far but knows that they are still a work in progress. The big thing that he wants his guys to work on is to control their emotions through the good and bad.

"They know improvement needs to be made in a lot of different areas and they're embracing it. The veteran guys are actually becoming veteran guys, meaning we've got leadership. It's a group that really needs to get lost in the work. We just need to get lost in the work and don't get too high when we play well, don't get too low when something bad happens. Just get lost in the work and just go out have fun playing. I really believe we're doing that better right now, we've just got to sustain it."

