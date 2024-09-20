Mountaineers Now

Kansas Releases Depth Chart vs. West Virginia

A look at the Jayhawks' two-deep prior to the Big 12 opener in Morgantown.

Schuyler Callihan

This Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks come stumbling into Morgantown off the heels of consecutive losses to Illinois and UNLV. West Virginia enters this one with the same troubling feeling after blowing a 10-point lead in last week's Backyard Brawl. It may be the Big 12 opener, but this one is a massive game for both teams.

Earlier this week, the Jayhawks released their depth chart for this week's game.

OFFENSE

QB: Jalon Daniels, Cole Ballard

RB: Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw Jr.

WR: Luke Grimm, Doug Emilien

WR: Lawrence Arnold, Torry Locklin

WR: Quentin Skinner, Trevor Wilson

TE: Jared Casey, Trevor Kardell

LT: Bryce Cabledue, Nolan Gorczyca

LG: Michael Ford Jr., James Livingston

C: Bryce Foster, Shane Bumgardner

RG: Kobe Baynes, Darrell Simmons Jr.

RT: Logan Brown, Dre Doiron

DEFENSE

DE: Jereme Robinson, Dylan Wudke

DT: DJ Withers, Blake Herold

DT: Tommy Dunn, Caleb Taylor

DE: Dean Miller, DJ Warner

HAWK: Alex Raich, Logan Brantley

LB: Cornell Wheeler, Taiwan Berryhill Jr.

LB: JB Brown, Tristian Fletcher

CB: Cobee Bryant, Damarius McGhee

CB: Mello Dotson, Jalen Todd

S: Marvin Grant, Devin Dye

S: O.J. Burroughs, Jalen Dye

