Kansas Releases Depth Chart vs. West Virginia
This Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks come stumbling into Morgantown off the heels of consecutive losses to Illinois and UNLV. West Virginia enters this one with the same troubling feeling after blowing a 10-point lead in last week's Backyard Brawl. It may be the Big 12 opener, but this one is a massive game for both teams.
Earlier this week, the Jayhawks released their depth chart for this week's game.
OFFENSE
QB: Jalon Daniels, Cole Ballard
RB: Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw Jr.
WR: Luke Grimm, Doug Emilien
WR: Lawrence Arnold, Torry Locklin
WR: Quentin Skinner, Trevor Wilson
TE: Jared Casey, Trevor Kardell
LT: Bryce Cabledue, Nolan Gorczyca
LG: Michael Ford Jr., James Livingston
C: Bryce Foster, Shane Bumgardner
RG: Kobe Baynes, Darrell Simmons Jr.
RT: Logan Brown, Dre Doiron
DEFENSE
DE: Jereme Robinson, Dylan Wudke
DT: DJ Withers, Blake Herold
DT: Tommy Dunn, Caleb Taylor
DE: Dean Miller, DJ Warner
HAWK: Alex Raich, Logan Brantley
LB: Cornell Wheeler, Taiwan Berryhill Jr.
LB: JB Brown, Tristian Fletcher
CB: Cobee Bryant, Damarius McGhee
CB: Mello Dotson, Jalen Todd
S: Marvin Grant, Devin Dye
S: O.J. Burroughs, Jalen Dye
