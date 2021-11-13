Kansas State Hands West Virginia Its Sixth Loss of the Season

Manhattan, KS - Very little went right for West Virginia in the first half against Kansas State. The Mountaineers started with the football and two plays in, turned the ball over. QB Jarret Doege threw a good ball to Winston Wright Jr. over the middle near midfield but bounced right out of Wright's chest and up in the air for a Kansas State defender to come down with an interception.

Kansas State ran the ball into the teeth of the Mountaineer defense repeatedly, eventually finding paydirt on a Joe Ervin 2-yard touchdown run. West Virginia moved the ball on the ensuing drive but stalled out in plus territory. Doege had Bryce Ford-Wheaton inside the 5-yard line on a flea-flicker but the ball was dropped. Some could argue that Doege didn't get enough on the throw but that's a ball Ford-Wheaton has to come down with. He had possession of the ball and just failed to complete the catch. WVU had to punt.

On Kansas State's next series, Skylar Thompson threw an interception to WVU linebacker Exree Loe. However, the pick was negated thanks to a targeting call on bandit VanDarius Cowan that was as clear as day. K-State didn't score on that drive, but the penalty wiped away great field position for the Mountaineer offense.

That loss of field position proved to loom large as WVU started at their own 22 before moving back to its own nine due to a chop block penalty on center Zach Frazier and right tackle Wyatt Milum for going high, low. Tyler Sumpter's punt was blocked by Ty Bowman and returned seven yards for a touchdown by Marvin Martin.

Once again, the Mountaineers responded by moving the football deep into K-State territory but failed to come away with points. After Leddie Brown was tackled for a loss of two on 3rd down, head coach Neal Brown elected to go for it on 4th & 7. Doege held onto the football and took a sack resulting in a turnover on downs. WVU got into a similar situation on the next drive but on 4th & 3, Brown decided to bring Casey Legg out for a 47-yard field goal. Legg's kick was wide right, keeping the goose egg on the board for West Virginia.

Over the years, Kansas State has been known to have one of the best special teams units in the country. They proved that still rings true in the 2nd quarter when punter Ty Zentner pinned WVU inside its own five. It was a quick three and out for the Mountaineers and a short punt by Tyler Sumpter gave Kansas State the ball at the WVU 32. The Wildcats didn't move it much but did tack on a field goal, extending their lead to 17-0.

Neal Brown was hoping that his offense could get on the board before the half and they did, it just wasn't the result he was looking for. A couple of big passes to Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sean Ryan allowed WVU to get on the board on a 39-yard field goal by Casey Legg.

Special teams struck again for K-State as Malik Knowles returned the 2nd half kickoff 64 yards to the West Virginia 33. Skylar Thompson ended the short drive with a 4-yard touchdown toss to his tight end Sammy Wheeler who was wide open in the middle of the end zone.

The Mountaineer offense went back to work and quickly moved down the field when Leddie Brown popped off a 20-yard run. West Virginia caught a huge break on Brown's run as the ball was punched out but recovered by Kaden Prather. The freshman receiver came up with a monumental play on 4th down to keep the drive alive inside the red zone. Two plays later, Doege rolled left and found Reese Smith in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Deuce Vaughn got the next drive and started with an explosive 38-yard run. The Wildcats pushed the ball inside the 10, but West Virginia's defense slammed the door shut, forcing a field goal attempt. A missed 25-yard chipshot field goal by Chris Tennant left the door wide open for West Virginia to make it a game, and they did.

Kaden Prather continued his big day helping West Virginia convert a 3rd down early in the drive, then reeled in a 32-yard catch and run, pushing the ball inside the 10. After getting stopped on 3rd & goal, Neal Brown left the offense on the field to try and cut the lead to just seven. Doege was flushed out of the pocket to his right and at the last second flipped the ball into the end zone to Winston Wright for a score, making it a 24-17 game.

Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, K-State answered. West Virginia got the Wildcats to a 4th & 8 but a beautifully delivered ball by Thompson to Sammy Wheeler picked up 35 yards which then set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Deuce Vaughn.

Down but not out, West Virginia desperately needed to score and score quickly. Three plays into the drive, Leddie Brown coughed the ball up, essentially putting an end to any hopes of a comeback. Kansas State added on another field goal, making the final score 34-17.

