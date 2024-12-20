Kennesaw State TE Transfer Carson Kent Plans to Take Visit to West Virginia
West Virginia is starting to target and offer players in the transfer portal despite not having a coaching staff in place. On Thursday, the Mountaineers sent out an offer to Kennesaw State tight end Carson Kent, who will take an official visit to Morgantown soon, he told West Virginia On SI.
Kent logged 18 receptions for 217 yards (third on the team) and three touchdowns (led the team) this season for the Owls.
Rich Rodriguez also offered Kent while at Jacksonville State last month. He's also heard from Arkansas State, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Kent State, Miami (OH), New Mexico State, Nevada, Old Dominion, Temple, UAB, UMass, Western Kentucky, and Western Michigan.
With Kole Taylor out of eligibility, Treylan Davis' status up in the air, and Will Dixon entering the transfer portal, the Mountaineers need bodies in the tight end room. There's a chance that Rodriguez will look to add two players to that group this offseason.
