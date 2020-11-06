Keys to a West Virginia Victory Over Texas

For West Virginia to pull off the upset in Austin over No. 22 Texas, Neal Brown's bunch needs to play good complimentary and clean football on all three sides of the ball. The Mountaineers are looking for back-to-back wins over a ranked opponent for the first time since 2018 when they defeated No. 25 Texas Tech and No. 15 Texas.

Below are the three keys to a Mountaineer victory over the Longhorns.

Keep eyes on Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger is one of the best quarterbacks in the country in extending plays and throwing while outside of the pocket. He has killed West Virginia time after time over the last three years on plays where you think you have the downfield pass covered but the secondary gives out. He is going to move around in and out of the pocket and he is comfortable doing so. The one thing you can't have happen is let him have a wide open field to run through because although he is a pass-first quarterback, he will take what you give him. I'd look for Tony Fields II to be a spy on him all day long and shadow every step he makes.

Efficient Doege

The passing game this year for West Virginia hasn't been great, but it's been good. Jarret Doege has now had three consecutive games of 300 or more yards passing and although he might not have to hit that mark this Saturday in Austin, he has to be able to complete passes at a high rate and move the chains on 3rd down. The receiving corps has to have a repeat performance from last week where the drops were not an issue, so you can lump that in as well. Most importantly, Doege has to take care of the football and not try to place the ball into tight windows. This Texas secondary is too good and will make you pay if you are careless throwing the football.

The Leddie Brown show

As Leddie goes, West Virginia goes. When Brown is churning out yards left and right, this offense is going to be tough to stop because it opens up so much in the passing game for Jarret Doege. He's got to be the bell cow in the backfield that gets close to, if not over, 25 touches for West Virginia to have their way with the Longhorns defense. Brown has done a good job out of the gate, but we need to see him finish better in the second half of games.

