Kickoff and Television Announced for WVU vs. Texas

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the matchup between the West Virginia and the Texas Longhorns on November 20 at Mountaineer Field will kickoff at noon EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

West Virginia is 5-5 all-time against Texas. The Mountaineers are 1-3 against the Longhorns in Morgantown.

