    • November 8, 2021
    Kickoff and Television Announced for WVU vs. Texas

    West Virginia and Texas kickoff and TV released
    On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the matchup between the West Virginia and the Texas Longhorns on November 20 at Mountaineer Field will kickoff at noon EST and will be televised on ESPN2. 

    West Virginia is 5-5 all-time against Texas. The Mountaineers are 1-3 against the Longhorns in Morgantown. 

    Texas defensive back Caden Sterns, left, and defensive back Anthony Cook run down West Virginia wide receiver Sam James in the third quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday November 7, 2020.
