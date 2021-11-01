Kickoff and Television Released for K-State

On Monday, the Big 12 announced that kickoff between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State on Saturday, November 13, is slated for noon EST and will be televised on FS1.

West Virginia is 6-5 all-time versus Kansas State, including winning the last five meetings.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

