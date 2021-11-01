Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Kickoff and Television Released for K-State

    The game between West Virginia and Kansas State is scheduled for noon
    On Monday, the Big 12 announced that kickoff between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State on Saturday, November 13, is slated for noon EST and will be televised on FS1.

    West Virginia is 6-5 all-time versus Kansas State, including winning the last five meetings. 

    Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) celebrates after tackling Kansas State Wildcats tight end Sammy Wheeler (19) for a loss during the fourth quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

