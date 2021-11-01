Publish date:
Kickoff and Television Released for K-State
The game between West Virginia and Kansas State is scheduled for noon
On Monday, the Big 12 announced that kickoff between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State on Saturday, November 13, is slated for noon EST and will be televised on FS1.
West Virginia is 6-5 all-time versus Kansas State, including winning the last five meetings.
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Read More
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly