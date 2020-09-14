Kickoff Set for West Virginia - Oklahoma State

The Big 12 Conference announced the conference opener between the West Virginia University Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys on Saturday, September 26th, will kickoff at 3:30 pm EST and be televised on either ABC or ESPN.

West Virginia is coming off a 56-10 season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky while Oklahoma State starts its season this Saturday against Tulsa.

The Mountaineers have a bye week this week before traveling to Stillwater, OK to take on the Cowboys.

West Virginia has lost five-straight games against Oklahoma State, and the Cowboys are 7-4 all-time against the Mountaineers and 6-2 since WVU joined the Big 12 Conference.

