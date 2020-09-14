SI.com
Kickoff Set for West Virginia - Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

The Big 12 Conference announced the conference opener between the West Virginia University Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys on Saturday, September 26th, will kickoff at 3:30 pm EST and be televised on either ABC or ESPN.

West Virginia is coming off a 56-10 season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky while Oklahoma State starts its season this Saturday against Tulsa.

The Mountaineers have a bye week this week before traveling to Stillwater, OK to take on the Cowboys.  

West Virginia has lost five-straight games against Oklahoma State, and the Cowboys are 7-4 all-time against the Mountaineers and 6-2 since WVU joined the Big 12 Conference. 

