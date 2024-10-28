Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for West Virginia at Cincinnati
After three straight games at the 7 p.m. EST or later time slot, West Virginia will play its next game under the sun.
The Big 12 Conference announced Monday afternoon that West Virginia's road game at Cincinnati on November 9th will begin at 12 p.m. EST and will be televised on FS1.
West Virginia snapped a two-game skid this past weekend with a 31-26 win on the road at Arizona. The Mountaineers won despite starting quarterback Garrett Greene and starting left tackle Wyatt Milum out due to upper-body injuries. Backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol had a fine evening, completing 18-of-22 pass attempts fort 198 yards and two touchdowns.
Cincinnati saw their two-game winning streak snapped over the weekend, falling to Colorado 34-23. The Bearcats will enter their bye week at 5-3 overall and 3-2 in league play.
This will be the second meeting between West Virginia and Cincinnati as members of the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers cruised to a 42-21 victory a year ago in Morgantown - a game where Jahiem White logged a career-high 204 rushing yards.
West Virginia leads the all-time series 17-3-1, but are 3-2 in their last five matchups.
