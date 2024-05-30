Kickoff Time & TV Network Revealed for WVU vs. Penn State
West Virginia's season opener against Penn State is slated for a 12 p.m. kickoff on FOX at Mountaineer Field, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. The Big 12 Conference will officially make the announcement this afternoon.
This will be the first time the Nittany Lions have made the trek to Morgantown since 1992 - a game they won by a score of 40-26. In that game, RB Adrian Murrell rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while QB Jake Kelchner completed 11-of-24 pass attempts for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He did, however, throw two picks in that game.
Last season, West Virginia dropped the season opener against Penn State in Happy Valley, 38-15. The game was much closer than the final score would indicate. WVU trailed 14-7 at half and 21-7 at the end of the third quarter. Penn State opted to score an unnecessary touchdown in the final seconds instead of just running the clock out.
Penn State leads the all-time series, 49-9-2. West Virginia's last win over the Nittany Lions came during the team's run to the national championship in 1988, winning 51-30.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Possible Leak of WVU's Overall Rating on College Football 25
Contenders or Pretenders? Breaking Down the Big 12 Into Tiers