Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
The Big 12 Conference announced Monday afternoon the TV schedule for Week 8. The West Virginia Mountaineers will be playing host to the Kansas State Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. EST on FOX or FS1. The TV channel will be finalized in the near future.
Kansas State is currently 4-1 (1-1) on the season and ranked 18th in the AP Top 25 poll. This week, the Wildcats will make the trip to Boulder to take on Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Kansas State leads the all-time series over West Virginia by a slim 7-6 margin. It's been a series of streaks since WVU joined the Big 12 as the Wildcats won the first four games in the series before the Mountaineers ripped off five straight victories from 2016-20. K-State has won the last two 34-17 and 48-31.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Wyatt Milum Graded as the Best O-Lineman in the Nation for Week 6
Iowa State Will Be West Virginia's Biggest Big 12 Home Game Since 2018
Mailbag: What to Make of Oklahoma State Blowout + A Shift in Expectations?
Miles McBride Leads All Scorers in Knicks' Preseason Opening Win