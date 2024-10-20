Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for West Virginia at Arizona
West Virginia dropped its fourth game of the season on Saturday night 45-18 to Kansas State, also going down for the second straight week under the lights.
Despite West Virginia and Arizona both reeling, next week's matchup between the Mountaineers and Wildcats will be in primetime. The game will begin at 7 p.m. EST on FS1, the Big 12 Conference announced Sunday morning.
Arizona lost big last night to Colorado, 34-7, dropping their record to 3-4 as well. The Wildcats entered the season with a lot of hype and were a trendy pick to win the Big 12 with the return of QB Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Fifita has had a disappointing season throwing nine touchdowns to ten interceptions.
Quarterback play for the Mountaineers hasn't been all that great either with Garrett Greene taking a step back from his breakout 2023 campaign. However, the Mountaineers may be making the trip to Tucson with Nicco Marchiol running the offense as Greene recovers from an upper-body injury. Details on his status are unknown at this point.
