Kole Taylor Signs with the Cincinnati Bengals
West Virginia University tight end Kole Taylor will continue his career with the Cincinnati Bengals after signing with the franchise as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.
Taylor had 43 receptions for 448 yards and three touchdowns last season. He tied a career-high five receptions in three games (Iowa State, Cincinnati, and Baylor) and tallied a season-high 61 receiving yards against Kansas State. He was voted All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
The Grand Junction, Colorado, native led the Mountaineers in receptions in 2023 with 45 for 444 yards and 4 touchdowns to earn All-Big 12 Second Team selection. He recorded a career-high 64 receiving yards in the season finale against Baylor and set his career-best five receptions against Houston.
Prior to west Virginia, he spent three seasons at LSU where he registered 17 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown.
