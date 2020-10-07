Latest Bowl Projections for West Virginia

The 2020 bowl season will be like no other. The requirement for teams to have at least six wins is officially out the window due to several teams playing a reduced schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If this were a normal season, West Virginia would technically need five more wins because a win vs an FCS school does not count toward bowl eligibility. However, there have been several 6-6 teams that have made a bowl game with one of those wins coming against an FCS opponent, making the rule in a way, pointless.

West Virginia missed out on a bowl game last year as they finished 5-7 in their first season under head coach Neal Brown, but this year the Mountaineers should make a bowl appearance regardless of their record.

Here are the latest bowl projections for the Mountaineers:

CBS Sports: First Responder Bowl vs Arkansas State

Sporting News: Cheez-It Bowl vs Georgia Tech

College Football News: Cactus Bowl vs Indiana

ESPN: Liberty Bowl vs Kentucky or Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs SMU

No one is expecting the Mountaineers to reach the College Football Playoff, New Year's Six or anything close to that, but getting this team to a bowl and getting those handful of extra practices will be extremely beneficial to a young team that lost practice time last spring.

