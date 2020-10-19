3 Mountaineers Earn Big 12 Conference Player of the Week Honors

Three Mountaineers were honored with Big 12 Conference Player of the Week awards following West Virginia’s 38-17 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

Leddie Brown captured Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for a career-high 195 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown run. Also tied a team-high five receptions for 36 yards and two total touchdowns on the day.

Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo earned Defensive Player of the week and was a key component to holding Kansas to a season-low 157 yards of total offense with a season-high nine tackles (eight solo), 0.5 tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup.

Akheem Mesidor collected Newcomer of the Week as the freshman grabbed career highs with 6 tackles (5 solo), including 2.5 tackles for loss, and his two sacks on the afternoon came on back-to-back plays.

