Legg Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

West Virginia kicker Casey Legg tabbed as Burlsworth Trophy Nominee

On Tuesday, West Virginia University kicker Casey Legg was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy.

The award is given to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a Walk-On and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with FBS (D1) football program without financial aid of any kind from his university’s athletic department.

Legg walked onto the WVU football program in 2018 before earning a scholarship last season. The Charleston, WV native was 19-23 on field goals last season with a long of 45 and hit all 35 extra points.

This season, Legg is a perfect 12-12 twice hitting a long of 38 and is currently 29-29 on PAT's.

