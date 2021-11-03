Legg Nominated for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy

On Tuesday, West Virginia University kicker Casey Legg was one of 88 Division I players nominated for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding football player in American who began his career as a Walk-On and has shown outstanding performance on the field. In the award’s twelfth year, the Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas Walk-On and All-American offensive lineman.

“What a privilege it is to recognize these young men each year, those that chose to take on the challenge of beginning their college career as a Walk-On,” said Marty Burlsworth, President and CEO of the Burlsworth Trophy and older brother of Brandon. “We are excited to celebrate the achievements of these 88 players nominated for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy. These extraordinary young men have put in the work and have earned this honor.”

Legg is 14-15 on the season with the only miss coming as a block in the win over TCU. The redshirt junior has three field goals of 40 yards or more, including a season-high 49 field goal versus TCU.

The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and announce the 2021 winner will be on December 6th at 7:00 pm CST at the Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.

