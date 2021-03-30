Lesley Sees a "Fierce Competition" at Corner Following Recent Departures

West Virginia's defense finished at the top or near the top of nearly every statistical category in 2019. The one that was probably the most surprising was having the No. 1 pass defense in the entire country by allowing just 159.6 yards per game. The fact that any defense from the Big 12 Conference finished No. 1 in pass defense is simply amazing. The teams in this league are very pass-happy and tend to put up a bundle of yards and points, yet somehow, West Virginia found a way to shut things down.

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Going into the offseason, the Mountaineers were expecting to return nine of eleven starters from that same defense, including each member of the secondary. Unfortunately, the transfer portal took a big chunk out of WVU's depth in the secondary over the last couple of months with Tavian Mayo and Tacorey Turner leaving the program, as well as starters Dreshun Miller and Tykee Smith. Then on Monday, David Vincent-Okoli left the team, according to a report from Mike Casazza of 247Sports.

All of a sudden, West Virginia's secondary went from a major strength to a major question mark. There are only five scholarship corners remaining with Nicktroy Fortune being the only experienced player. Jackie Matthews saw limited action as did Jairo Faverus, and Daryl Porter Jr. True freshman Andrew Wilson-Lamp will be able to come in and compete for a spot in the rotation but will likely not be ready for a major role.

Monday afternoon, WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media to discuss a variety of topics including a couple of guys standing out in the now inexperienced secondary.

"That competition is going to be fierce [between Jackie Matthews & Daryl Porter Jr.] and those two guys are guys that we've talked about really before anybody left and that those were two guys that would have to step up and be contributors. Jackie and DP [Daryl Porter] both have made tremendous strides within just the first couple days of practice. I think Jackie has probably stood out a little more to this point just making some plays on the ball in certain drills but like I said, that competition is going to be fierce. They both had great offseasons, they're both stronger, and their bodies are a little more ready to go than what they were last year."

Despite the depth at corner, the safety spot seems to be in pretty good shape with the return of starting CAT Sean Mahone and FS Alonzo Addae. Also returning will be Kerry Martin Jr. who sat out the 2020 season due to the pandemic and has starting experience in addition to Arizona transfer Scottie Young who notched four tackles in the bowl win over Army.

Lesley also said that the team will be in search of bringing in a few players to help stabilize the depth at each level.

"We probably need at least one more linebacker and at least one more secondary guy. Just depending on how things play out up front, we could look for a defensive lineman at a number of different positions but that's probably about it."

