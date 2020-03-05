List of Players That Will Be Limited During Spring Practice

Spring football is almost here and on Thursday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media to introduce the team's newest hires on the coaching staff, discuss the quarterback situation and much more!

One thing that appears to be a good, early sign for the Mountaineers is that there is no major injury concerns at this point, however, there are six players that will be limited throughout spring practice.

OL Chase Behrndt

As a redshirt junior in 2019, Behrndt played multiple positions on the offensive line by starting six games at right guard and four at center. With another year of experience under his belt, expect Behrndt to be one of the vocal leaders of the offense.

LB Josh Chandler

Chandler was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2019 and finished the season with 72 tackles (2nd on the team), 3.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He is the Mountaineers leader in the linebacking unit and could have a huge 2020.

LB VanDarius Cowan

The former five-star transfer from Alabama only appeared in two games in 2019. He was forced to serve a four game suspension to begin the season, something that carried over from his time in Tuscaloosa. He then injured his knee in the loss to Iowa State and was lost for the season. Cowan easily has the highest ceiling in the linebacker unit and could be West Virginia's next star defender.

DL Jordan Jefferson



Saw action in 11 games as a true freshman, making one start. Showed flashes of his potential to be an every down lineman, but will need to make a big stride this off-season with a deep defensive line.

S Osman Kamara

Primarily used on special teams, Kamara is still vying for a spot on the two-deep at safety. The Mountaineers have added a ton of bodies to the fold, so he may be playing behind the eight ball.

DL Taijh Alston

The Mountaineers lost Alston in the third game of the season at Missouri when he sustained a season-ending knee injury. Alston has the tools to become a solid pass rusher in the Big 12, but will have to prove he can fully recover from his injury before doing so.

"They're all recovering from some type of surgery. They will be out there and I think their activity will increase as we go through the spring, but they won't do all of the full contact stuff," Brown stated.