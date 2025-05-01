Marshall Scoops Up Another West Virginia Player Out of the Transfer Portal
Former West Virginia defensive coordinator and current Marshall head coach Tony Gibson has been building a little bit of a pipeline from Morgantown to Huntington since he took over the Herd.
Earlier this week, he landed a commitment from former West Virginia defensive back Sammy Etienne, who is entering his freshman season. Etienne was part of the Mountaineers' 2025 signing class and was an early enrollee who participated in spring ball. Before signing with WVU, Etienne also considered offers from Akron, Charlotte, Colorado, Georgia State, Kansas State, Liberty, UAB, USF, UT Martin, and a few others.
He only appeared in five games during his senior season at Lakeland High School. As a junior, he put himself on the map by collecting 59 tackles, four passes defended, and an interception.
Etienne becomes the fourth former Mountaineer to land at Marshall this offseason, joining offensive lineman Bryce Biggs, running back Judah Price, and defensive back Zah Jackson. He will have four years of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt year he can use.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Hoping to Make Major Portal Splash with LSU Transfer Guard
The Charleston Classic Reveals Teams for 2025-26 Tournament
West Virginia Reaches Out to Local Division II Star Wide Receiver Logan Ramper
West Virginia Lines Up Visit for Former Colorado/Incarnate Word Pass Rusher