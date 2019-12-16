Martell Pettaway Enters Transfer Portal

Morgantown, WV - Following the 42-31 loss to Texas, running back Martell Pettaway decided to sit out the remainder of the season and take a redshirt following his fourth appearance. That will be his final game as a Mountaineer, in which he recorded six carries for 18 yards, the senior has entered the transfer portal according to Chris Anderson of 247.

Pettaway recorded two 100-yard games during his career. In just his second game as a freshman, Pettaway recorded a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown against Iowa State, Then, last season as a junior he posted 121 yards and 2 touchdowns in the memorable win at Texas. He finished his career in Morgantown with 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns.