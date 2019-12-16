MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Martell Pettaway Enters Transfer Portal

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV - Following the 42-31 loss to Texas, running back Martell Pettaway decided to sit out the remainder of the season and take a redshirt following his fourth appearance. That will be his final game as a Mountaineer, in which he recorded six carries for 18 yards, the senior has entered the transfer portal according to Chris Anderson of 247. 

Pettaway recorded two 100-yard games during his career. In just his second game as a freshman, Pettaway recorded a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown against Iowa State, Then, last season as a junior he posted 121 yards and 2 touchdowns in the memorable win at Texas. He finished his career in Morgantown with 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Nicholls State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

West Virginia faces Nicholls State inside the WVU Coliseum in the first meeting between the two programs

BREAKING: JUCO Offensive Lineman Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia gets a boost up front with latest commitment

Does Will Grier Need Out of Carolina?

Schuyler Callihan

Allen continues to struggle as Grier watches from sidelines

JUST IN: Will Grier Expected to Make First Career Start vs Colts

Schuyler Callihan

Grier looking to get his shot

Derek Culver Is Playing His Best Basketball Right Now

John Pentol

Derek Culver has brought his game to a new level so far this season

Mountaineers Crack Top-25

Matt Albright

Mountaineers ranked in AP poll for first time the season

Recruiting Rundown: Who's Left?

Jonathan Martin

Many recruits still in play for West Virginia heading into Wednesday

Carey Earns 400th Career Victory as Head Coach of Mountaineers

Quinn Burkitt

Mike Carey hits a new milestone

Inside the Commit: Player Spotlight

Jonathan Martin

An inside look at what WVU is getting with their latest commitment

BREAKING: West Virginia Adds to 2020 Class with Offensive Line Commit

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia adds a big body up front