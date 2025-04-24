Matt Moore, Virginia Tech Scoop Up Another Former West Virginia Offensive Lineman
It's becoming a bit of a theme and one that's not surprising - another former West Virginia offensive lineman has landed in Blacksburg with the Virginia Tech Hokies.
On Thursday morning, freshman guard Gavin Crawford announced that he has committed to Virginia Tech, where he'll play for the guy who initially recruited him to Morgantown, Matt Moore.
Crawford was a part of WVU's 2025 signing class and participated in spring ball with the Mountaineers. He entered the portal shortly after the team's Gold and Blue Spring Showcase. Coming out of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, Crawford picked the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA, and many others.
Crawford becomes the fourth offensive lineman to eventually follow Moore to Virginia Tech, joining Kyle Altuner, Lucas Austin, and Tomas Rimac. In addition to Moore and the players, the Hokies also brought over Trey Neyer to serve as Senior Director of Player Personnel.
In men's basketball, the Hokies hired assistant head coach Chester Frazier, GM Nelson Hernandez, and signed forward Amani Hansberry. It's safe to say that the path from Morgantown to Blacksburg has been well-traveled over the last few months.
Crawford will have five years to play four.
