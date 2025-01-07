Matt Moore, Virginia Tech Swipe Another Lineman Away From West Virginia
Once West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez made the decision to not retain offensive line coach Matt Moore, there was a strong belief that several players along the Mountaineer o-line would enter the transfer portal and potentially follow Moore to his next step.
That's exactly what has transpired. Matt Moore was hired by bitter rival Virginia Tech and already brought veteran guard Tomas Rimac and talented freshman center Kyle Altuner with him. Over the weekend, he was able to snag a third former Mountaineer, getting a commitment from freshman offensive tackle Lucas Austin.
Austin did not appear in any games for the Mountaineers in 2024 but was highly thought of by Moore and the offensive coaching staff. He would have likely backed up Johnny Williams IV at left tackle had the previous staff stayed in place.
Austin chose WVU coming out of high school over offers from Air Force, Army, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Northwestern, and a few others.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Transfer Targets Dre'lyn Washington, James Djonkam Commit Elsewhere
Lockdown Cornerback Transfer Schedules Visit to West Virginia
Massive FCS Running Back Transfer is Set to Visit West Virginia