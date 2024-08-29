McAfee Announces WVU Star-Studded Lineup for Live Morgantown Show
West Virginia University football legend Pat McAfee is returning to Morgantown on Friday and will host a three hour show Pat McAfee Show live at the WVU downtown campus on the site of old Mountaineer Field, currently between the Life Sciences Building and Business and Economics Building.
On Thursday, McAfee announced the show’s Friday guest lineup, featuring WVU football head coach Neal Brown, Director of Athletics Wren Baker and quarterback Garrett Greene, along with former WVU QB Pat White, former fullback Owen Schmitt and former point guard, and current New York Knicks guard, Miles “Deuce” McBride.
McAfee, WVU football’s all-time scoring leader, returned to Morgantown in April with his old Mountaineer teammate Pat White as the duo stood on opposite sidelines for the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game as special guest head coaches.
The show starts at noon and airs on ESPN and streams on YouTube.
All eyes will be on Morgantown this weekend as the Mountaineers host the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions at noon at Mountaineer Field with the game broadcasting nationally on FOX.
