McKivitz Makes Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American

West Virginia offensive lineman and four year starter Colton McKivitz has been named to the Walter Camp 2nd team All-American Team.

In all, 32 different schools from eight conferences were represented on the All-America First and Second Teams (a total of 51 players selected). The Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by the head coaches and sports information directors of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision.

McKivitz, the 2019 Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, is now the 24th Mountaineer to be named to Walter Camp's All-America team. The program is now up to 106 All-Americans overall.