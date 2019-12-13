Mountaineer Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

McKivitz Makes Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American

John Pentol

West Virginia offensive lineman and four year starter Colton McKivitz has been named to the Walter Camp 2nd team All-American Team.

In all, 32 different schools from eight conferences were represented on the All-America First and Second Teams (a total of 51 players selected). The Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by the head coaches and sports information directors of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision.

McKivitz, the 2019 Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, is now the 24th  Mountaineer to be named to Walter Camp's All-America team. The program is now up to 106 All-Americans overall.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Austin Peay Game Thread

Christopher Hall

West Virginia versus Austin Peay Game thread

Tshiebwe Dominant in 84-53 Win

Michael Gresko

Oscar Tshiebwe continues to take advantage of his natural born gifts. The freshman recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end of the floor.

Top WVU WR Target Decommits From UCF

Schuyler Callihan

This is a good sign for West Virginia

Huggins Motion Offense Pays Dividends in Lopsided Win

Christopher Hall

West Virginia spreads the floor and the Mountaineer frontcourt accounts for over half of the teams' points and assists

Most Recent Offer Has Had His Eye on West Virginia for a While

Schuyler Callihan

2021 corner to visit this weekend, off the heels of being offered

Mountaineers Roll Over Austin Peay

Matt Albright

Mountaineers exorcise its demons, upend Austin Peay

WVU Men's Soccer Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc Resigns

Christopher Hall

West Virginia men's soccer is without a head coach after Marlon LeBlanc's resignation

West Virginia Looks to Bounce Back after a Hard Lesson

Christopher Hall

West Virginia welcomes one of the nations leading scorers as they look to get back in the win column against Austin Peay

2021 Corner Calls WVU an "Offer I've Been Waiting For"

Schuyler Callihan

Latest offer had plenty of interest in the Mountaineers even before receiving offer

Top 2021 Defensive End Target Raves About West Virginia Visit

Schuyler Callihan

Is West Virginia the presumed favorite after a stellar visit?