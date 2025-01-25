Mike Golic Jr. Praises WVU's Addition of Nevada CB Transfer Michael Coats Jr.
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez landed nearly a whole team of commitments in the transfer portal this winter, but there may not be a bigger piece to the puzzle than Nevada cornerback transfer Michael Coats Jr.
He's a bit of a late bloomer because of his time spent at the junior college level, but this past season at Nevada, he put his talent on display, proving that he's one of the best cover corners in the entire country.
Recently, ESPN college football analyst Mike Golic Jr. commented on WVU's pickup of Coats in a post on X.
"Missed this in real-time, but WVU got a dawg. saw Coats when Nevada hosted Georgia Southern, dude just erases an entire side of the field."
On the year, Coats finished with 41 tackles and four interceptions while finishing second nationally in pass breakups (14). At the end of the year, he was named a First Team All-Mountain West selection.
Coats chose West Virginia over Ole Miss and several others and will have one year of eligibility remaining. Very few starting spots are already locked up on either side of the ball, but it's safe to say one is reserved for the Nevada transfer.
