Mike Molina Says Hudson Clement 'Doesn't Represent the Walk-On Story at WVU'
One of the biggest surprises of the offseason occurred on Thursday when wide receiver Hudson Clement officially left the WVU program, signing with Illinois.
The move sparked a lot of frustration across Mountaineer Nation, who didn't expect the Martinsburg product to leave and had held out hope that he would return to WVU after entering the transfer portal.
Former WVU kicker Mike Molina shared similar feelings by commenting on the video the WVU's digital team put together last spring, documenting Clement's rise from a walk-on to a starter.
"Please delete immediately. @WVUfootball
"There have been too many walk-ons that stayed at WVU for 4-5 years that deserved scholarships but never received them for this video to still be online. This doesn’t represent the “walk on story” at WVU."
Molina walked on to the program in 2013 and was the team's kicker in 2016-17. During those two seasons, Molina converted 20-of-30 field goal attempts, while nailing all 93 of his extra point attempts.
Clement's departure is certainly a big loss for the Mountaineer offense, but WVU will find a way to recreate his production via the transfer portal.
