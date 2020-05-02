Mountaineer Greats "Paying it Forward"

The West Virginia University football program has a rich history and has seen its fair share of legends grace Mountaineer Field(s). Names like Ira Rogers, Sam Huff, Danny Buggs, Jeff Hostetler, Major Harris and Pat White (just to name a few) come to mind when thinking of some of the legends that have dawned the old gold and blue.

And when you think about some of the great games in Mountaineer football history, some fans may bask in the win over Penn State in ’84 or sealing undefeated seasons with wins over Syracuse in ’88 or Boston College in ’93, or most recently, the Sugar (2006), Fiesta (2008) and Orange Bowl (2012).

For West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, he’s starting to get more familiar with some of the great Mountaineers teams, games and players during our time of social distancing and since the day he was hired, he’s embraced everything that embodies the traditions the people of West Virginia hold dearly to their hearts.

To keep those traditions alive, Brown has opened the doors to the Mountaineers that made those great memories West Virginia fans relish in at tailgates, social media and old fashioned get-togethers, and most recently, they’ve come back passing on knowledge to the new generation.

“I appreciate our former players, the guys that created that tradition, they’ve been really giving of their time – you’ve seen several of our former NFL guys have joined the position groups on Zoom,” said Brown. Later adding, “I really appreciate those guys really paying it forward.”

Shutdown corner and All-American Adam “Pacman” Jones dropped in on the secondary.

Current Oakland Raider Nick Kwiatkoski met with the linebackers Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph.

Then, there was an alumni call Jahmile Addae put together that brought 50 former Mountaineers together via zoom that Pat McAfee discussed on McAfee and Hawk Sports Talk.

“I kind of welcomed them and had a couple of comments and I got out of the way and got off because I thought that was kind of their sacred time. From what I understand, that lasted an hour and a half, two hours and they really had a good time with that.”

A once fractured fanbase and alumni are coming together and it's in large part due to Neal Brown's leadership on and off the field.

