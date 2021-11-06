Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Oklahoma State

    Getting you set for today's clash with the Cowboys.
    Author:

    WVU vs No. 11 Oklahoma State Game Preview

    WATCH: West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Preview + Prediction

    What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Oklahoma State

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

    Read More

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

    WVU Uniform Combo vs Oklahoma State

    Oklahoma State Depth Chart

    WVU Bowl Projections

    Big 12 Power Rankings

    Next Man Up: T.J. Banks Looks to Cash in on Opportunity

    Casey Legg Named Lou Groza Semifinalist

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16878227_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Oklahoma State

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17016902_168388579_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

    22 minutes ago
    Oklahoma State's Jason Taylor II (25) and Malcolm Rodriguez (20) have helped the Cowboy defense become one of the best in the nation on third downs.
    Football

    PREVIEW: No. 11 Oklahoma State

    12 hours ago
    Untitled design (20)
    Football

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

    16 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-03 at 2.15.42 PM
    Recruiting

    2023 OL Nearing Decision, Set to Visit WVU This Weekend

    22 hours ago
    TJ Banks
    Football

    Next Man Up: T.J. Banks Looks to Cash in on Opportunity

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17089726_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Oklahoma State Depth Chart vs West Virginia

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17058380_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

    22 hours ago