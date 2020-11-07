SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Texas

Schuyler Callihan

Can the Mountaineers pull off their 2nd straight win vs a ranked opponent?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: West Virginia at No. 22 Texas Preview & Prediction

Eugene Napoleon and Schuyler Callihan breakdown West Virginia vs Texas

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Has Two of the Top 25 Corners Per Pro Football Focus

The Mountaineers have two of the top corners in the country

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Culver Named to 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

West Virginia forward Derek Culver is named to the 2021 Kareen Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

Christopher Hall

Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 22 Texas

The Mountaineer Maven staff predicts whether or not West Virginia can come out with a victory over No. 22 Texas

Schuyler Callihan

The WVU Coliseum to Operate at 20% Capacity for 2020-21 Season

West Virginia releases its plan for fan attendance for the upcoming basketball season

Christopher Hall

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 10

The Mountaineers move on up after last week's big win over K-State

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Releases Uniform Combo for No. 22 Texas

West Virginia releases its uniform combo ahead of the upcoming matchup versus No. 22 Texas

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Players to Watch: Texas Defense

These three will have a big impact on the Longhorn defense this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Players to Watch: Texas Offense

These three will have a big impact on the Longhorn offense this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan