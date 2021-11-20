Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Texas

    Everything you need to know ahead of today's game.
    Author:

    WATCH: West Virginia vs Texas Preview + Prediction

    West Virginia Depth Chart vs Texas

    What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Texas

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas

    Uniform Combo vs Texas

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 12

    Read More

    Around the Big 12 Week 12 - Preview + Predictions

    Jordan Lesley Nominated for the Broyles Award

    Will West Virginia Reach a Bowl Game?

    Can Neal Brown Weather the Storm

    The Brutal Truth of Today's Recruiting

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17060722_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Texas

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_16921870_168388579_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17195088_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Individual + Team Stats from WVU's Loss to Marquette

    10 hours ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) in the first half at TD Arena.
    Basketball

    Marquette's Second Half Surge Buries Mountaineers

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17151236_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Marquette

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17168943_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Marquette

    15 hours ago
    Untitled design (32)
    Football

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas

    16 hours ago
    Untitled design (31)
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Marquette

    16 hours ago