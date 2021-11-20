Publish date:
Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Texas
Everything you need to know ahead of today's game.
WATCH: West Virginia vs Texas Preview + Prediction
West Virginia Depth Chart vs Texas
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Texas
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 12
Around the Big 12 Week 12 - Preview + Predictions
Jordan Lesley Nominated for the Broyles Award
Will West Virginia Reach a Bowl Game?
Can Neal Brown Weather the Storm
The Brutal Truth of Today's Recruiting
