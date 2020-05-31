MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

A Season Ticket May Be the Only Entry into Mountaineer Field in 2020

The college football season will be a little different this year due to the pandemic. WVU AD Shane Lyons talks about how ticketing could look like for the upcoming season.

Leddie Brown is the Big 12's Best Kept Secret

West Virginia junior running back Leddie Brown is ready for a breakout season as he looks to be the feature back in 2020.

WVU Listed as National Title Contender by FOX BET

The Mountaineers are being considered as a national title contender for the upcoming 2020-21 college basketball season.

Scottie Young Jr. Talks Decision to Transfer to WVU, Mulling Redshirt

Arizona transfer Scottie Young Jr. discusses what went into his decision to transfer and how he could be using the 2020 season as a redshirt year.

COMMIT TALK: Hammond Russell Wants Top Recruits and Big 12 Titles 

WVU defensive end commit Hammond Russell talks his passion about WVU and how he has turned into a recruiter for the Mountaineers' 2021 class.

What stories and interesting articles would you like to see over the next week? Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: WVU QB Commit Will Crowder Highlights & Analysis

An in-depth look at future West Virginia quarterback Will Crowder

Schuyler Callihan

COMMIT TALK: Hammond Russell Wants Top Recruits and Big 12 Titles

West Virginia commit Hammond Russell is showing his passion for being a Mountaineer

Schuyler Callihan

NCAA Football Oversight Committee to Submit Plan for Preseason

The NCAA Football Oversight Committee has a model for preseason ready to be submitted next week

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Football Releases Return Dates

A phased-in approach for voluntary workouts has been put in place for Mountaineer Football

Christopher Hall

A Season Ticket May be the Only Entry Into Mountaineer Field in 2020

No plans are set but it's possible the only way to see the Mountaineers play in 2020 is through season tickets

Christopher Hall

2021 OL Kareem Harden Receives WVU Offer, Plans to Visit

The West Virginia Mountaineers send out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

Way-Too-Early Bowl Projections for West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers projected bowl games

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: WVU Commit Brayden Dudley Highlights & Analysis

Taking an in-depth look at West Virginia's latest commitment

Schuyler Callihan

by

Dog Shep

West Virginia Football 2021 Commits

Full list of the Mountaineers' recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: DE Brayden Dudley Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers have added to the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan