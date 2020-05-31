Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

A Season Ticket May Be the Only Entry into Mountaineer Field in 2020

The college football season will be a little different this year due to the pandemic. WVU AD Shane Lyons talks about how ticketing could look like for the upcoming season.

Leddie Brown is the Big 12's Best Kept Secret

West Virginia junior running back Leddie Brown is ready for a breakout season as he looks to be the feature back in 2020.

WVU Listed as National Title Contender by FOX BET

The Mountaineers are being considered as a national title contender for the upcoming 2020-21 college basketball season.

Scottie Young Jr. Talks Decision to Transfer to WVU, Mulling Redshirt

Arizona transfer Scottie Young Jr. discusses what went into his decision to transfer and how he could be using the 2020 season as a redshirt year.

COMMIT TALK: Hammond Russell Wants Top Recruits and Big 12 Titles

WVU defensive end commit Hammond Russell talks his passion about WVU and how he has turned into a recruiter for the Mountaineers' 2021 class.

