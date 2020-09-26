Mountaineer Maven's West Virginia Gameday Guide: Oklahoma State

The Mountaineers are getting set to open up Big 12 Conference play today on the road at No. 15 Oklahoma State and to give you everything you need to know about today's game, we have created this gameday guide which has our staff picks for this week's college football slate along with numerous articles centered around West Virginia vs Oklahoma State.

Click on the title of each article to view the full story.

PREVIEW: No. 15 Oklahoma State

Jarret Doege Making Strides at Quarterback and as a Leader

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Keys to the Game for West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 4

WVU Uniform Combo for No. 15 Oklahoma State

Spread and Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

Updated WVU Football Depth Chart

Inside the Pokes: OSU Insider Zachary Lancaster Lists 6 Players to Watch for

