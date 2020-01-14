Mountaineer Named to the FWAA Freshman All-American Team

Tykee Smith, star freshman safety for West Virginia, just weeks after being named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team, has been named to the Football Writers' Association of America (FWAA)-Shawn Alexander Freshman All-America Team.

The true freshman played in all 12 games this season for the Mountaineers and was a starter in eight of those games. He finished the year as West Virginia’s fifth-leading tackler with 53 tackles and second on the team in interceptions with two. Most remember his pick-six against Iowa State that gave the Mountaineers momentum early in the game.

Look for this to be just the beginning of the national recognition that Smith will start to receive during his time in Morgantown. Smith is expected to be a major part of the defense in 2020 and will be asked to take on more responsibility moving forward.