Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Iowa State 28, WVU 16

Recapping West Virginia's loss to Iowa State.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame: Iowa State 28, WVU 16.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame: Iowa State 28, WVU 16.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia fell apart in the second half, leading to another letdown in Morgantown. The Mountaineers drop to 3-3 on the season and 2-1 in Big 12 play. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss what went wrong.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Crushed in Coal Rush

Initial Thoughts on WVU's Ultimate Collapse on the Big Stage

WVU Hall of Famer Officially Honored During Iowa State Game

WVU Mantrip: Coal Rush Edition

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football