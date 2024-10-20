Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Kansas State 45, WVU 18

Recapping West Virginia's loss to Kansas State.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Kansas State 45, WVU 18.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: Kansas State 45, WVU 18.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia drops to 3-4 (2-2) on the season following their 45-18 loss to No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the action and discuss what's wrong with the Mountaineers.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Mantrip: Kansas State Edition

Pat McAfee Gets Thousands to Sing Country Roads During College GameDay

WVU Fan Organizes Fundraiser to Fly 'Fire Neal Brown' Banner During Kansas State Game

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football