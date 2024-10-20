Mountaineer Postgame Show: Kansas State 45, WVU 18
West Virginia drops to 3-4 (2-2) on the season following their 45-18 loss to No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the action and discuss what's wrong with the Mountaineers.
