Mountaineer Postgame Show: Memphis 42, WVU 37
Recapping West Virginia's loss to Memphis in the Frisco Bowl.
In this story:
West Virginia ends its 2024 season with a close loss to the Memphis Tigers in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the action.
