Mountaineer Postgame Show: Pitt 38, West Virginia 34

Recapping West Virginia's loss to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Pitt 38, WVU 34.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: Pitt 38, WVU 34.mp4 /
West Virginia blows a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter to lose the Backyard Brawl to Pitt. Neal Brown falls to 1-2 against the Mountaineers' bitter rivals and the same record on the season. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give their initial reaction.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

