Mountaineer Postgame Show: Pitt 38, West Virginia 34
Recapping West Virginia's loss to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.
In this story:
West Virginia blows a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter to lose the Backyard Brawl to Pitt. Neal Brown falls to 1-2 against the Mountaineers' bitter rivals and the same record on the season. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give their initial reaction.
