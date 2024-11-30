Mountaineer Postgame Show: Texas Tech 52, WVU 15
Recapping West Virginia's blowout loss to Texas Tech.
In this story:
West Virginia gets embarrassed in the season finale in Lubbock. Is it time for the Mountaineers to move on from Neal Brown? Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss.
