Mountaineer Postgame Show: Texas Tech 52, WVU 15

Recapping West Virginia's blowout loss to Texas Tech.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia gets embarrassed in the season finale in Lubbock. Is it time for the Mountaineers to move on from Neal Brown? Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

