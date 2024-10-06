Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 38, Oklahoma State 14

Recapping West Virginia's win over Oklahoma State.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia dominates Oklahoma State to move to 2-0 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers rush the ball over 60 times for well over 300 yards. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss the win in Stillwater.

