Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 38, Oklahoma State 14
Recapping West Virginia's win over Oklahoma State.
In this story:
West Virginia dominates Oklahoma State to move to 2-0 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers rush the ball over 60 times for well over 300 yards. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss the win in Stillwater.
