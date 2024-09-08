Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 49, UAlbany 14
Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap West Virginia's win over UAlbany.
In this story:
It wasn't a stroll in the park, but West Virginia was able to win comfortably against UAlbany to pick up their first win of the season. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the action and discuss some of the biggest concerns heading into the Backyard Brawl.
Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Phil Steele Doubles Down on His Opinion About West Virginia in 2024
Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 1 Schedule
Russell Wilson Says Zach Frazier Has 'Rare' Traits for a Rookie
Published