Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 49, UAlbany 14

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap West Virginia's win over UAlbany.

Schuyler Callihan

It wasn't a stroll in the park, but West Virginia was able to win comfortably against UAlbany to pick up their first win of the season. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the action and discuss some of the biggest concerns heading into the Backyard Brawl.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

