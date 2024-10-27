Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 31, Arizona 26

Breaking down West Virginia's win over Arizona.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 31, Arizona 26.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 31, Arizona 26.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia had a comfy 18-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but had to grind out the rest of the game to hold on for a 31-26 win over Arizona. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the action and discuss the play of QB Nicco Marchiol.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Retiring Soon? Nah! Geno Smith's Goal is to Play Until He's 43

Joe Mazzulla Receives NBA Championship Ring, Says 'I'm Never Going to Wear It'

Tavon Austin Tells His Story: The Oklahoma Game, Famous Highlight Tape, Retiring + More

ESPN's Fran Fraschilla Predicts Tucker DeVries to be Among Top Scorers in the Big 12

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football