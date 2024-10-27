Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 31, Arizona 26
Breaking down West Virginia's win over Arizona.
In this story:
West Virginia had a comfy 18-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but had to grind out the rest of the game to hold on for a 31-26 win over Arizona. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the action and discuss the play of QB Nicco Marchiol.
