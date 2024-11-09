Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 31, Cincinnati 24
Recapping the Mountaineers' win over the Bearcats.
In this story:
West Virginia held on to beat Cincinnati after seeing a 17-point lead diminish. With the win, the Mountaineers improved to 5-4 (4-2) on the season. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the action.
Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Initial Thoughts: West Virginia Has to Learn How to Finish Stronger, Put Teams Away
Anthony Wilson Houses Interception from 79 Yards Out
Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 11
Published