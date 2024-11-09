Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 31, Cincinnati 24

Recapping the Mountaineers' win over the Bearcats.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia held on to beat Cincinnati after seeing a 17-point lead diminish. With the win, the Mountaineers improved to 5-4 (4-2) on the season. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the action.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

