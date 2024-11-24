Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 31, UCF 21

Recapping West Virginia's win over the UCF Knights on Senior Day.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 31, UCF 21.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 31, UCF 21.mp4 /
West Virginia took down the UCF Knights on Saturday evening, 31-21, punching their ticket to a bowl game. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss the win and Neal Brown's future.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

