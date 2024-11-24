Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 31, UCF 21
Recapping West Virginia's win over the UCF Knights on Senior Day.
In this story:
West Virginia took down the UCF Knights on Saturday evening, 31-21, punching their ticket to a bowl game. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss the win and Neal Brown's future.
