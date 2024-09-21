Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 32, Kansas 28

Recapping West Virginia's win over Kansas.

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers came back from an 11-point deficit Saturday to defeat the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 opener by a 32-28 score. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give their initial reaction.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

