Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 32, Kansas 28
Recapping West Virginia's win over Kansas.
In this story:
The West Virginia Mountaineers came back from an 11-point deficit Saturday to defeat the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 opener by a 32-28 score. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give their initial reaction.
