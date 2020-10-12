SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Mountaineers Have a "Productive" Bye Week Ahead of Five Game Stretch

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers return to action this week after another bye week. Head coach Neal Brown and his staff treated their first week off as an extension of fall camp in preparation for the start of the Big 12 Conference schedule after throttling Eastern Kentucky in the season opener.

Last week, the focus was improving on some of the glaring deficiencies on all three sides of the ball in what Brown described as “productive.” 

Neal Brown emphasized special teams during fall camp, and averaging just 2.5 yards per return through three games is still an area that needs significant improvement.

“We were able to improve on some things that we needed to improve on,” said Brown. “We put a lot of work in some areas. Obviously, our punt return team has not been as good as it needs to be.”

Explosive plays in the passing game have been a glaring issue, but it doesn't fall squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Jarret Doege. There's plenty of blame to go around, whether it's pass protection, dropped passes, or out of position, there's still a lot of improvements to be made. Yet, the Mountaineers rank fourth in the conference in passing yards per game at 263.7.

“I think, offensively, the last two weeks we have not thrown the football efficient enough to be able to win the games we're going to have to win down the stretch here. So, we put a lot of time in both of those areas.”

The last time the Mountaineer defense took the field, they held a Baylor team to just 27 yards on the ground and 256 total yards. However, West Virginia gave up over 200 yards on the ground to Oklahoma State the week before, which came down to missed tackles and missed assignments. That’s natural after a bizarre offseason that limited a lot of contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, this week they focused on fundamentals.

“Defensively, we spent a lot of time on tackling - I think that’s something that we need to get better at,” said Brown. “Hopefully, on Saturday, we’ll see some of those improvements and continue to show them as we move through the year.”

West Virginia will have a chance to separate themselves from the middle of the pack over the next five weeks, starting with Kansas this Saturday. The Mountaineers are the only conference member that will have to play five consecutive weeks this season. Baylor was initially starting their five-straight week of conference play this weekend, but their matchup versus Oklahoma State has been postponed to Saturday, December 12.

“Needed to get some much-needed rest,” said Brown. “I think we’re the only team in the league that plays five consecutive games and so, it’s a tough stretch. Five conference games in five weeks, so we need to make sure that we’re in a spot that, hopefully, we remain healthy.”

West Virginia and Kansas will kickoff at noon this Saturday on FOX. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WVU Depth Chart: Kansas Edition

Mountaineers release depth chart ahead of Kansas

Christopher Hall

Bovada Releases Updated Odds to Win Big 12 Title

Do the Mountaineers have a chance at the Big 12 championship?

Schuyler Callihan

When Could WVU Enter the AP Top 25?

West Virginia is receiving votes, but are they close to being ranked?

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Opens as Big Favorite vs Kansas

The Mountaineers are expected to win big this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 5

Taking a look how each Mountaineer performed in Week five of the NFL

Christopher Hall

A Look Around the Big 12: A Red River Thriller, Wildcats Hang On and Iowa State Slows Red Raiders

We take a look at around the league and update the Big 12 Conference standings

Christopher Hall

49ers Place Kevin White on the Active Roster

Former WVU WR Kevin White elevated from practice squad to active roster

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 5 - BYE WEEK

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give a small peek ahead towards West Virginia's game vs Kansas

Schuyler Callihan

Can Isaiah Cottrell Make a Big Impact in 2020-21?

Bob Huggins likes what he sees in his young true freshman

Schuyler Callihan

by

alokiamia