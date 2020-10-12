Mountaineers Have a "Productive" Bye Week Ahead of Five Game Stretch

The West Virginia Mountaineers return to action this week after another bye week. Head coach Neal Brown and his staff treated their first week off as an extension of fall camp in preparation for the start of the Big 12 Conference schedule after throttling Eastern Kentucky in the season opener.

Last week, the focus was improving on some of the glaring deficiencies on all three sides of the ball in what Brown described as “productive.”

Neal Brown emphasized special teams during fall camp, and averaging just 2.5 yards per return through three games is still an area that needs significant improvement.

“We were able to improve on some things that we needed to improve on,” said Brown. “We put a lot of work in some areas. Obviously, our punt return team has not been as good as it needs to be.”

Explosive plays in the passing game have been a glaring issue, but it doesn't fall squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Jarret Doege. There's plenty of blame to go around, whether it's pass protection, dropped passes, or out of position, there's still a lot of improvements to be made. Yet, the Mountaineers rank fourth in the conference in passing yards per game at 263.7.

“I think, offensively, the last two weeks we have not thrown the football efficient enough to be able to win the games we're going to have to win down the stretch here. So, we put a lot of time in both of those areas.”

The last time the Mountaineer defense took the field, they held a Baylor team to just 27 yards on the ground and 256 total yards. However, West Virginia gave up over 200 yards on the ground to Oklahoma State the week before, which came down to missed tackles and missed assignments. That’s natural after a bizarre offseason that limited a lot of contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, this week they focused on fundamentals.

“Defensively, we spent a lot of time on tackling - I think that’s something that we need to get better at,” said Brown. “Hopefully, on Saturday, we’ll see some of those improvements and continue to show them as we move through the year.”

West Virginia will have a chance to separate themselves from the middle of the pack over the next five weeks, starting with Kansas this Saturday. The Mountaineers are the only conference member that will have to play five consecutive weeks this season. Baylor was initially starting their five-straight week of conference play this weekend, but their matchup versus Oklahoma State has been postponed to Saturday, December 12.

“Needed to get some much-needed rest,” said Brown. “I think we’re the only team in the league that plays five consecutive games and so, it’s a tough stretch. Five conference games in five weeks, so we need to make sure that we’re in a spot that, hopefully, we remain healthy.”

West Virginia and Kansas will kickoff at noon this Saturday on FOX.

