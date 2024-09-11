Mountaineers Now

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 1

Get the latest updates on former West Virginia football stars

Christopher Hall

Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 0-1)

Week 1 at Buffalo Bills L 34-28

25 defensive snaps (40.32%), 6 special teams snaps

2023 Season Stats

47 tackles, 5 TFL’s. 3.5 sacks, fumble recovery

LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 0-1)

Week 1 at Buffalo Bills L 34-28

Team-leading 11 tackles, 1 TFL

2023 Season Stats

90 tackles, 9 TFL’s, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 pass deflections.

Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 1-0)

Week 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals W 34-28

2 tackles

2023 Season Stats

29 tackles, 1 sack, 2 fumble recovers, 4 interceptions, 8 pass deflections, 1 touchdown.

Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 0-1)

Week 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys L 33-17

2 tackles

2023 Season Stats

34 tackles, 1 fumble recovery.

David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 1-0)

Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars W 20-17

Team-leading 8 tackles

2023 Season Stats

113 tackles, 1 sack, 9 TFL’s, 1 pass deflection, 1forced fumble.

Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 0-1)

Week 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings L 28-6

17 special teams snaps

2023 Season Stats

N/A

Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants, 0-1)

Week 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings L 28-6

Did not play

2023 Season Stats

N/A

Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-0)

Week 1 at Falcons W 18-10

68 offensive snaps (100%)

2023 Stats

N/A

Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-0)

Weel 1 at Falcons W 18-10

4 tackles

2023 Stats

N/A

Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 1-0)

Week 1 vs. New York Jets W 32-19

72 offensive snaps (100/%)

2023 Season Stats

1,040 offensive snaps, 87 special teams snaps.

Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 1-0)

Week 1 vs. Broncos W 26-20

Passing: 18-25, 171 yards, 1 TD / Rushing: 30 yards, 1 TD

2023 Season Stats

3,624 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 64.7% (323-499).

PRACTICE SQUADS

Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)

David Sills V (Denver Broncos)

INJURED RESERVE

Marcus Simms (Seattle Seahawks)

Christopher Hall

