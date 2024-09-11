Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 1
Mountaineers in the NFL: Ranking the Top Performances from Week 1
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 0-1)
Week 1 at Buffalo Bills L 34-28
25 defensive snaps (40.32%), 6 special teams snaps
2023 Season Stats
47 tackles, 5 TFL’s. 3.5 sacks, fumble recovery
LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 0-1)
Week 1 at Buffalo Bills L 34-28
Team-leading 11 tackles, 1 TFL
2023 Season Stats
90 tackles, 9 TFL’s, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 pass deflections.
Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 1-0)
Week 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals W 34-28
2 tackles
2023 Season Stats
29 tackles, 1 sack, 2 fumble recovers, 4 interceptions, 8 pass deflections, 1 touchdown.
Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 0-1)
Week 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys L 33-17
2 tackles
2023 Season Stats
34 tackles, 1 fumble recovery.
David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 1-0)
Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars W 20-17
Team-leading 8 tackles
2023 Season Stats
113 tackles, 1 sack, 9 TFL’s, 1 pass deflection, 1forced fumble.
Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 0-1)
Week 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings L 28-6
17 special teams snaps
2023 Season Stats
N/A
Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants, 0-1)
Week 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings L 28-6
Did not play
2023 Season Stats
N/A
Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-0)
Week 1 at Falcons W 18-10
68 offensive snaps (100%)
2023 Stats
N/A
Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-0)
Weel 1 at Falcons W 18-10
4 tackles
2023 Stats
N/A
Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 1-0)
Week 1 vs. New York Jets W 32-19
72 offensive snaps (100/%)
2023 Season Stats
1,040 offensive snaps, 87 special teams snaps.
Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 1-0)
Week 1 vs. Broncos W 26-20
Passing: 18-25, 171 yards, 1 TD / Rushing: 30 yards, 1 TD
2023 Season Stats
3,624 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 64.7% (323-499).
PRACTICE SQUADS
Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)
David Sills V (Denver Broncos)
INJURED RESERVE
Marcus Simms (Seattle Seahawks)
