Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 6

Three Mountaineers were idle this weekend and six played on Sunday while two wait for the Monday night matchups.

CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers 3-3)

vs. Bears L 23-16

3 pass deflections, 1 solo tackle

Season Stats

26 tackles (21 solo), 6 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 5-0)

BYE

Back up to Russell Wilson

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 1-4)

BYE

15 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss

Season Stats

White leads the team with 45 tackles, including 32 solo tackles that rank third in the NFL, and has 3.5 tackles for a loss.

CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys 2-3)

Monday night 8:15 ESPN

Season Stats

In 5 games: 14 tackles (12 solo), 1 pass deflection

Kevin White (49ers 3-3)

vs. Rams W 24-16

7 snaps on special teams

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 3-3)

vs. Rams W 24-16

4 snaps on special teams

Season Stats

All 12 of McKivitz's offensive snaps came in the first two games of the season.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 4-2)

vs. Bengals W 31-27

Started at guard, played 100% of offensive snaps

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap.

LB David Long (Titans 5-0)

vs. Titans W 42-36

Played 3 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams

Season Stats

7 tackles (4 solo), 1 forced fumble

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-6)

vs. Dolphins L 24-0 7

7 snaps on offense, 3 on special teams

Season Stats

1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-2)

BYE

Season Stats

Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He returned against the Chiefs last week after missing two games due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 11 tackles (8 solo), 2 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for a loss on the season.

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins 3-3)

vs. Jets W 24-0

4 offensive snaps

Pankey made his first appearance of the season and lined up at guard for 26.9% of the offensive snaps (18).

Quinton Spain (Bills 4-1)

Monday night 5:00 FOX

Season Stats

Quinton Spain started the first two games at left guard before being replaced by Cody Ford in week three. Spain came back the following week, getting over 50% of the snaps but was out week five due to foot soreness.

Inactive

Karl Joseph (Browns 4-2) - out due to a hamstring injury

Season Stats

23 tackles, (14 solo). Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until the recent hamstring injury.

Will Grier (Panthers 3-3)

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 2-3)

Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserved but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season

On practice squad:

Kenny Robinson (Panthers)

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin (49ers)

David Sills (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

