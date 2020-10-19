Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 6
Christopher Hall
Three Mountaineers were idle this weekend and six played on Sunday while two wait for the Monday night matchups.
CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers 3-3)
vs. Bears L 23-16
3 pass deflections, 1 solo tackle
Season Stats
26 tackles (21 solo), 6 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 5-0)
BYE
Back up to Russell Wilson
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 1-4)
BYE
15 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss
Season Stats
White leads the team with 45 tackles, including 32 solo tackles that rank third in the NFL, and has 3.5 tackles for a loss.
CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys 2-3)
Monday night 8:15 ESPN
Season Stats
In 5 games: 14 tackles (12 solo), 1 pass deflection
Kevin White (49ers 3-3)
vs. Rams W 24-16
7 snaps on special teams
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 3-3)
vs. Rams W 24-16
4 snaps on special teams
Season Stats
All 12 of McKivitz's offensive snaps came in the first two games of the season.
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 4-2)
vs. Bengals W 31-27
Started at guard, played 100% of offensive snaps
Season Stats
Glowinski has played every offensive snap.
LB David Long (Titans 5-0)
vs. Titans W 42-36
Played 3 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams
Season Stats
7 tackles (4 solo), 1 forced fumble
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-6)
vs. Dolphins L 24-0 7
7 snaps on offense, 3 on special teams
Season Stats
1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-2)
BYE
Season Stats
Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He returned against the Chiefs last week after missing two games due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 11 tackles (8 solo), 2 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for a loss on the season.
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins 3-3)
vs. Jets W 24-0
4 offensive snaps
Pankey made his first appearance of the season and lined up at guard for 26.9% of the offensive snaps (18).
Quinton Spain (Bills 4-1)
Monday night 5:00 FOX
Season Stats
Quinton Spain started the first two games at left guard before being replaced by Cody Ford in week three. Spain came back the following week, getting over 50% of the snaps but was out week five due to foot soreness.
Inactive
Karl Joseph (Browns 4-2) - out due to a hamstring injury
Season Stats
23 tackles, (14 solo). Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until the recent hamstring injury.
Will Grier (Panthers 3-3)
Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 2-3)
Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserved but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season
On practice squad:
Kenny Robinson (Panthers)
Keith Washington (Saints)
Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)
IR, out for season:
Tavon Austin (49ers)
David Sills (Giants)
Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)
