Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 7

Eight Mountaineers were active in week seven of the NFL. Offensive linemen Adam Pankey and Mark Glowinski both were on bye's this week. Kevin White was moved back to the practice squad. David Long Jr was placed on the inactive list and Kenny Robinson Jr made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 5-0)

vs. Cardinals L 37-34

Back up to Russell Wilson

S Karl Joseph (Browns 5-2)

vs. Bengals W 37-34

1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection

Season Stats

24 tackles, (15 solo). Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until the recent hamstring injury.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 2-4)

vs. Jaguars W 39-29

7 tackles (2 solo), 0.5 sack

Season Stats

White leads the team with 52 tackles, including 34 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, and has 3.5 tackles for a loss.

CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys 2-5)

vs Washington L 25-3

1 snap on defense, 7 snaps on special teams

Season Stats

In 5 games: 14 tackles (12 solo), 1 pass deflection

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 4-3)

vs. Patriots W 33-6

6 snaps on special teams

Season Stats

All 12 of McKivitz's offensive snaps came in the first two games of the season.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 4-2)

BYE

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-7)

vs. Bills L 18-10

Targeted once

Season Stats

1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-3)

vs Buccaneers L 45-20

7 tackles, 3 solo

Season Stats

Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 18 tackles (3 solo), 2 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for a loss on the season.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-4)

vs. Saints L 27-24

11 snaps on special teams

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins 3-3)

BYE

Inactive

Rasul Douglas (Panthers 3-4) - placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Season Stats

26 tackles (21 solo), 6 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss

David Long Jr (Titans 5-1)

Season Stats

7 tackles (4 solo), 1 forced fumble

Will Grier (Panthers 3-3)

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 2-4)

Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserved but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season

Quinton Spain

Quinton Spain was released from the Buffalo Bills last week but Ian Rappaport of ESPN reported that Spain has a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

On practice squad:

Kevin White (49ers)

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin (49ers)

David Sills V (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly