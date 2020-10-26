Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 7
Christopher Hall
Eight Mountaineers were active in week seven of the NFL. Offensive linemen Adam Pankey and Mark Glowinski both were on bye's this week. Kevin White was moved back to the practice squad. David Long Jr was placed on the inactive list and Kenny Robinson Jr made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 5-0)
vs. Cardinals L 37-34
Back up to Russell Wilson
S Karl Joseph (Browns 5-2)
vs. Bengals W 37-34
1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection
Season Stats
24 tackles, (15 solo). Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until the recent hamstring injury.
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 2-4)
vs. Jaguars W 39-29
7 tackles (2 solo), 0.5 sack
Season Stats
White leads the team with 52 tackles, including 34 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, and has 3.5 tackles for a loss.
CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys 2-5)
vs Washington L 25-3
1 snap on defense, 7 snaps on special teams
Season Stats
In 5 games: 14 tackles (12 solo), 1 pass deflection
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 4-3)
vs. Patriots W 33-6
6 snaps on special teams
Season Stats
All 12 of McKivitz's offensive snaps came in the first two games of the season.
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 4-2)
BYE
Season Stats
Glowinski has played every offensive snap.
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-7)
vs. Bills L 18-10
Targeted once
Season Stats
1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-3)
vs Buccaneers L 45-20
7 tackles, 3 solo
Season Stats
Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 18 tackles (3 solo), 2 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for a loss on the season.
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-4)
vs. Saints L 27-24
11 snaps on special teams
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins 3-3)
BYE
Inactive
Rasul Douglas (Panthers 3-4) - placed on COVID-19 reserve list
Season Stats
26 tackles (21 solo), 6 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss
David Long Jr (Titans 5-1)
Season Stats
7 tackles (4 solo), 1 forced fumble
Will Grier (Panthers 3-3)
Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 2-4)
Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserved but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season
Quinton Spain
Quinton Spain was released from the Buffalo Bills last week but Ian Rappaport of ESPN reported that Spain has a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals this week.
On practice squad:
Kevin White (49ers)
Keith Washington (Saints)
Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)
IR, out for season:
Tavon Austin (49ers)
David Sills V (Giants)
Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)
