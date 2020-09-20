Mountaineers Knocking on the Door in Latest AP Poll
Christopher Hall
West Virginia received 59 votes in the AP Poll that was released Sunday afternoon, putting the Mountaineers just outside the top 25 at No. 27.
The Mountaineers were on a bye over the weekend after opening the season with a 56-10 win over FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky on September 12th.
This week, West Virginia travels to Stillwater, OK, to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 pm EST on ABC.
The Cowboys dropped four spots to No. 15 after beating Tulsa 16-7 on Saturday.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
t-8. Texas
t-8. Auburn
10. Texas A&M
11. North Carolina
12. Miami
13. UCF
14. Cincinnati
15. Oklahoma State
16. Tennessee
17. Memphis
18. BYU
19. Louisiana - Lafayette
20. Virginia Tech
21. Pitt
22. Army
23. Kentucky
24. Louisville
25. Marshall
Others receiving votes
26. Baylor
27. WVU
28. SMU
29. TCU
30. Virginia
31. Boston College
32. Arkansas State
33. Mississippi
34. UAB
35. Texas Tech
36. Ole Miss
37. Appalachian State
38. UTSA
39. Troy
40. Coastal Carolina
