SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Mountaineers Knocking on the Door in Latest AP Poll

Christopher Hall

West Virginia received 59 votes in the AP Poll that was released Sunday afternoon, putting the Mountaineers just outside the top 25 at No. 27.

The Mountaineers were on a bye over the weekend after opening the season with a 56-10 win over FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky on September 12th.

This week, West Virginia travels to Stillwater, OK, to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 pm EST on ABC.

The Cowboys dropped four spots to No. 15 after beating Tulsa 16-7 on Saturday.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

t-8. Texas

t-8. Auburn

10. Texas A&M

11. North Carolina

12. Miami

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Oklahoma State

16. Tennessee

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Louisiana - Lafayette

20. Virginia Tech

21. Pitt

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Louisville

25. Marshall

Others receiving votes

26. Baylor

27. WVU

28. SMU

29. TCU

30. Virginia

31. Boston College

32. Arkansas State

33. Mississippi

34. UAB

35. Texas Tech

36. Ole Miss

37. Appalachian State

38. UTSA

39. Troy

40. Coastal Carolina

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

We need a BIG WIN over the way overrated little brother dirt burglar plowboys next weekend. The REAL GAMES start on Saturday. Will HCNB have our MOUNTAINEER Footsball Team ready? I'mma #TrustTheClimb.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quick Thoughts on Oklahoma State's Struggles vs Tulsa

The Cowboys had a rough outing in their season opener

Schuyler Callihan

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Looking at some of the most viewed articles from this week

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers Tame Wildcats in Home-Opener

The Mountaineers relentless pressure too much for Wildcats in blowout win

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2021 RB

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for Virginia running back

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 3

Ranking the Big 12 teams from top to bottom

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

5 Reasons Why WVU is a Final Four Team

Bob Huggins is going to have a loaded squad in 2020-21

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

How an Extended Recruiting Dead Period Impacts WVU

Neal Brown and his staff have some big challenges ahead

Schuyler Callihan

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 1 - BYE Week

Eugene and Schuyler give a small glimpse ahead to next week's game

Schuyler Callihan

Brown Believes Alec Sinkfield is a "Considerably Different Player" in 2020

West Virginia running back Alec Sinkfield ready to show he belongs

Schuyler Callihan

College Basketball Scheduled to Begin Thanksgiving Weekend

The NCAA released the start date of college basketball and reduced the season by four games

Christopher Hall