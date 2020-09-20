Mountaineers Knocking on the Door in Latest AP Poll

West Virginia received 59 votes in the AP Poll that was released Sunday afternoon, putting the Mountaineers just outside the top 25 at No. 27.

The Mountaineers were on a bye over the weekend after opening the season with a 56-10 win over FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky on September 12th.

This week, West Virginia travels to Stillwater, OK, to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 pm EST on ABC.

The Cowboys dropped four spots to No. 15 after beating Tulsa 16-7 on Saturday.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

t-8. Texas

t-8. Auburn

10. Texas A & M

11. North Carolina

12. Miami

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Oklahoma State

16. Tennessee

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Louisiana - Lafayette

20. Virginia Tech

21. Pitt

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Louisville

25. Marshall

Others receiving votes

26. Baylor

27. WVU

28. SMU

29. TCU

30. Virginia

31. Boston College

32. Arkansas State

33. Mississippi

34. UAB

35. Texas Tech

36. Ole Miss

37. Appalachian State

38. UTSA

39. Troy

40. Coastal Carolina

